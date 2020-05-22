Three Deaths, 62 Fresh COVID-19 Cases Reported in Telangana

Hyderabad, May 22 (PTI) Three deaths and 62 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana on Friday, the state government said.

With the three deaths, the number of virus-related deaths in the state rose to 48, it said in a COVID-19 bulletin on Friday night.

The number of coronavirus cases mounted to 1,761 after 62 people were found positive.

The bulletin said seven people were discharged on Friday.

The number of people cured/discharged from hospital after recovery till date was 1,043.

The number of active cases in the state as on date was 670.PTI SJR SS

