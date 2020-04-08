Tim Southee, Sophie Devine Shine at NZCPA Awards

Christchurch [New Zealand], April 8 (ANI): New Zealand Cricket Players Association (NZCPA) on Wednesday announced Tim Southee and Sophie Devine as the recipients of The Players' Cap and CPA Players' Award respectively.NZCPA Board member Rebecca Rolls, who presented the award to Devine, said being recognised by 'your peers is the ultimate accolade' for any player."Being recognised by your peers is the ultimate accolade for any player and this award is particularly relevant as it allows players to recognise statistical outputs alongside those intangible aspects that contribute toward the team's performance," New Zealand Cricket's official website quoted Rolls as saying.Tim Southee headed off several players in a very close voting result before ultimately securing his second The Players' Cap. On the other hand, this is the third CPA Players' Award bestowed on Devine by her teammates.Former New Zealand cricketer Daniel Vettori said 'earning the right to receive The Players' Cap is difficult' after he presented the cap to the 'truly deserving recipient' Southee."Earning the right to receive The Players' Cap is difficult - it requires consistency of form, fitness, perseverance and above all else, meaningful contributions to the team on a regular basis, whatever the format. Tim has had a remarkable year and is a truly deserving recipient of this award," Vettori said. (ANI)

