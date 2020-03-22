Time to Think About Life, Improve as Humans: Lucas Moura

London [UK], Mar 22 (ANI): Tottenham's Lucas Moura has expressed his concerns over the spread of coronavirus, adding that this is a time to 'think about life' and 'improve as humans'."This is a time to think about life, to think about everything we can do differently and to improve as humans," the club's official website quoted Moura as saying."It is a different moment for everyone, a difficult moment for the world. We need to stay safe, to follow the rules and I'm sure we will pass this moment quickly," he added.The spread of coronavirus has taken a huge toll on sports all across the globe. Premier League has also been postponed until at least April 30.Moura said although it is a strange situation, everyone needs to stay positive."I've never seen a situation like this. It's strange for everyone, different for everyone, but we need to stay positive, follow the rules, stay at home and like I said, I'm sure we will pass this and come back to normal," Moura said. (ANI)

