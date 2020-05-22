TN CM Congratulates Vardhan on His Taking over as WHO Executive Panel Chairman

Chennai, May 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday congratulated Harsh Vardhan on his taking over as Chairman of WHO Executive Board, saying it was a matter of pride for the country and a "fitting" recognition for the Union Health Minister.

Vardhan, who is at the forefront of India's battle against COVID-19 pandemic, took charge as the chairman of the 34-member WHO Executive Board today, succeeding Dr Hiroki Nakatani from Japan.

"It is a matter of pride for India that a person from our country has attained such a high position through ability and dint of hard work," Palaniswami said in a cogratulatory letter to Vardhan.

"It is a fitting recognition of your long and distinguished career. On behalf of the people and Government of Tamil Nadu, I congratulate you and wish you all success," he said.

