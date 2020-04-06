Top Central Bureaucrats Discuss Strategic Issues Related to Coronavirus Lockdown

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) More than a dozen secretaries of the Union government met on Monday to discuss strategic issues related to 21-days lockdown announced to combat coronavirus endemic, officials said.

The Empowered Group on Strategic Issues Related to Lockdown, chaired by Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, also discussed the steps to be taken in various sectors for smooth functioning of the normal life.

The top central government officials exchanged views on various aspects related to the ongoing lockdown and how to go forward after the curb is withdrawn, a senior government official said.

The meeting discussed a graded exit plan and sector-wise impact assessment and demand.

For example in case of civil aviation, how many flights would be required and for agriculture sector, how many districts are there where bulk of the harvesting has to happen and how to go about it.

The meeting, attended by secretaries of key central ministries and departments, collated suggestions and deliberated on the lockdown and future plans, the official said.

Those who attended the meeting include secretaries of the ministries of civil aviation, labour and employment, health and family welfare, micro, small and medium enterprises, information and broadcasting, electronics and information technology.

Secretaries of the departments of pharmaceuticals, agriculture, promotion of industry and internal trade, consumer affairs, economic affairs, higher education and representatives of the Railway Board and NITI Aayog also attended it.

The 21-days lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to tackle the coronavirus endemic.

