Total Lockdown in U'khand on Tuesday

Dehradun, Mar 23 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has announced a "total lockdown" in the state on Tuesday after people in large numbers were found violating the present restrictions imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Shops dealing even in essentials will remain open only from 7 am to 10 am on Tuesday.

After 10 am, no vehicle will be allowed on the roads, Rawat said and appealed to people to stay indoors.

Shops selling essential items, including foodgrains and medicines, were supposed to remain open throughout the day during the lockdown.

Going out may lead to an alarming situation, he said.

Thanking people who had extended their cooperation to the lockdown by staying at their homes, Rawat said they could stay safe only if they strictly followed the guidelines issued by the government.

Earlier, the chief minister asked officials to strictly enforce the lockdown and appealed to people to cooperate. "The lockdown till March 31 is meant to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Your health is our priority. Please co-operate and stay at your homes," Rawat said.

