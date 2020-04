Jammu, Apr 6 (PTI) The Northern Railways on Monday converted several train coaches into isolation wards to assist the Jammu administration in the fight against COVID-19.

At the Jammu railway station, several rail coaches were converted into isolation wards with all type of facilities, officials said.

The coaches have been modified for the purpose, they said.

