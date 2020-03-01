Tribal Woman Gang-raped in MP's Raisen

Raisen (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): A tribal woman was allegedly raped by three men in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district, the police said on Saturday.Indraraj Singh, Police Station Incharge, Udaipur, told media that the woman set out with a man named Sachin from Udaipur to Saikheda on Friday evening. At Bora village, they did not get any vehicle towards their destination till 10 pm. Later, Kunwar Lal Noria, a local resident, approached them and offered to put them up at his house for the night and the duo accepted the offer. When the duo went to sleep, Kunwar called two of his friends and tied the hands and feet of Sachin and allegedly raped the woman after consuming alcohol. The other two accused have been identified as Manju Gaur and Pritam Bedia.A case has been registered against the accused and the woman has been sent for medical examination. (ANI)

