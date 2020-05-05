Truck Driver Held for Trying to Ferry Labourers to UP

Mumbai, May 5 (PTI) A 41-year-old truck driver was arrested on Tuesday in Mumbai for trying to ferry 43 migrants to Uttar Pradesh illegally amidst the coronavirus-induced lockdown, an official said.

The accused Sahadat Yakub Ali has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) while the truck owner is on the run, he said.

Police intercepted the truck in Sewri on suspicion in the early hours of the day, and found labourers hiding inside it, RAK Marg police station senior inspector Sunil Sohani said.

