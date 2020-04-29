Turkish Athlete Has London 2012 Sample Test Positive for Doping

Paris, Apr 29 (AFP) Turkish athlete Gulcan Mingir, a 3,000 metre steeplechase specialist, was "disqualified" from the London 2012 Olympics after a positive doping test, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said.

Mingir, 30, finished 27th in the women's steeplechase eight years ago, but has had that result scrapped.

"Re-analysis of Mingir's samples from London 2012 resulted in a positive test for the prohibited substance dehydrochlormethyltestosterone (turabinol)," the IOC said in a statement.

Mingir won the gold medal in the event at the 2012 European Championships in Helsinki. (AFP)

