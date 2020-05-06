Two Boys Killed in Firecracker Explosion in Odisha

Dhenkanal (Odisha), May 6 (PTI) Two boys were killed and another received serious injuries after firecrackers stashed in a house exploded at a village in Odishas Dhenkanal district on Wednesday, police said.

The explosion took place when the three children were playing inside the house at Sogar village under the jurisdiction of Tumusinga police station, a police officer said.

The fire service personnel rushed to the site and rescued the children, who had received grievous injuries.

The boys were initially rushed to the nearby Community Health Centre (CHC) and then shifted to Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital, where two of them, both aged around eight years, succumbed to injuries, police said.

Another injured boy, aged around 12 years, was shifted to a hospital in Cuttack where his condition was stated to be critical, they said.

Efforts are on to ascertain the reason behind stocking of firecrackers in the house and the circumstances that led to the explosion, they said.

