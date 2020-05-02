Two BSF Personnel Test Positive for COVID-19 in Tripura

Agartala, May 2 (PTI) Two BSF personnel on Saturday tested positive for novel coronavirus in Tripura, days after two COVID-19 patients in the state were cured of the disease, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

"Alert! In Tripura two persons from Ambassa #BSF unit found #COVID19 positive. Total #COVID19 positive cases in Tripura stands at 4. (Two already discharged, so active hospital cases: 2)," Deb wrote on Facebook.

A BSF head constable posted at Ambassa in Dhalai district was admitted to a hospital with stomachache on March 25. He was later referred to state-run GB Pant Hospital in Agartala, BSF spokesperson C L Belwa said.

"A constable of the force was posted as the patient's attendant. Both have tested positive for COVID-19 during a check-up at the hospital," he said.

The chief minister had on April 23 declared Tripura as "novel coronavirus-free" after the second COVID-19 patient in the state tested negative for the disease. The first patient had recovered on April 16.

The first COVID-19 patient in Tripura, who had visited the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati before the lockdown was imposed, had tested positive for the disease on April 6. She recovered and was discharged on April 16, after which she was shifted to a quarantine centre in Gomati district.

A Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel had also tested positive for the COVID-19 in Damcherra in North Tripura district on April 16. He was later admitted to an isolation ward in the GB Pant Hospital, where he tested negative for the disease in subsequent tests.

Two of the eight districts in the state are in the 'orange' category while the remaining districts have been declared as 'green zones'. PTI

