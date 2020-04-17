Two Recover from COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh, Receive Warm Send-off from Medical Staff

Anantapuram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Two people undergoing treatment for coronavirus have been discharged from a hospital here following their recovery, authorities said on Friday. Doctors and other medical support staff were seen giving a heartwarming farewell to the two at the COVID-19 special hospital after they recovered from the infection. A 9-year-old boy from Lepakshi and a 36-year-old woman were detected with COVID-19 on March 29. The district administration had shifted both the patients to the COVID special hospital soon after and kept them under observation until their reports came negative.Both of them were discharged yesterday at 6.50 PM from the medical centre.The boy was infected after he came into contact with a person who was COVID-19 positive. While the woman had a foreign travel history to Mecca from where she had returned to Hindupuram.Additional DMHO Padmavati has told both of them to be in quarantine at home for 14 days. The patients were sent in ambulances to their respective hometowns.District Collector Gandham Chandrudu appreciated the hospital staff for their services. This is the first time that two coronavirus patients have been cured and discharged in the district. According to Health Ministry, so far in Andhra Pradesh, a total of 534 people have been tested positive for coronavirus, out of which 20 have been cured and 14 have lost their lives. (ANI)

