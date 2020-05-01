Una Hottest in HP as Maximum Temperatures Show Sharp Rise

Shimla, May 1 (PTI) Una was the hottest place in Himachal Pradesh as the maximum temperatures rose by 2-3 notches across the hill state on Friday, the meteorological department said.

Meanwhile, the department predicted snowfall in high hills and rain in the plains, low and middle hills from May 2 to 7. It has issued yellow warning from May 3 to 5 in middle hills and from May 4 to 5 in plains, low hills for thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hail storm and gusty winds.

The department issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life".

Yellow is the least dangerous among the warnings.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 38 degrees Celsius, followed by Bilaspur 34.5, Hamirpur 34.3, Kangra 32.6, Mandi 31.9, Chamba 31.2, Solan 27.5, Palampur 26.4 and Dharamshala 24.6 degrees Celsius, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The maximum temperature in tribal district Kinnaur's Kalpa was 22 degrees Celsius whereas that in Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong was 18.6 degrees Celsius, he added.

However the minimum temperature decreased by one to two degrees Celsius with the lowest temperature in Keylong at 3.4 degrees Celsius, he further said.

