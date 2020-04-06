Union Min Arjun Munda Welcomes Decision to Cut MPs' Salaries

Ranchi, Apr 6 (PTI) Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Monday welcomed the Union cabinet's decision to reduce the salaries, pensions and allowances of Members of Parliament (MPs) by 30 per cent for one year in the fight against coronavirus.

The cabinet on Monday approved an ordinance amending the Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament Act, 1954 reducing allowances and pension by 30 per cent from April 1 2020 for one year.

The money will go to Consolidated Fund of India. On the temporary suspension of MPLAD (Member of Parliament local area Development) fund scheme during 2020-21 and 2021-22, Munda said in a statement, it will be used for fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

