UP: 43 New COVID-19 Cases in Jaunpur, Total Stands at 91

Jaunpur (UP), May 22 (PTI) A total of 43 COVID-19 cases were reported from Jaunpur on Friday, pushing the tally of coronavirus cases in the district to 91, officials said.

"As per reports, 43 from district were found positive on Friday. The number of cases have increased to 91," District Magistrate Dinesh Kumar Singh said.

The number of active cases in the district are 78, he added.

With 14 fatalities and 220 fresh cases reported on Friday, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 152 in Uttar Pradesh, while the number of cases climbed to 5,735, officials said here.

The infection percentage is higher among the migrant labourers, due to which the state government has asked them to strictly follow home quarantine, Principal Secretary, Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said.

