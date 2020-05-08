UP Corona Count: 66 Deaths, 3,214 Positive Cases Till Date; 4 Dead, 155 Infected Today

Lucknow, May 8 (PTI) Four more persons died of Covid-19 in Uttar Pradesh while 155 more tested positive for it, taking the total number of pandemic casualty in the state to 66 and the cases of infection to 3,214.

One person each died in Jhansi, Gautambudh Nagar, Meerut and Firozabad on Friday, taking the death toll till date to 66, a Health Department bulletin said on Friday.

Altogether 3,214 people have been infected with the coronavirus in 68 of the total 75 districts in the state, the bulletin said.

As many as 1,387 people have recovered while the number of active cases is 1,761.

Agra reported maximum cases today (36) followed by Gautambudh Nagar (18), Meerut (12), Ghaziabad and Lucknow (10) each among others, the bulletin said.

So far, 16 people have died in Agra, 10 in Meerut, seven in Moradabad, six in Kanpur nagar, four each in Mathura and Firozabad and two each in Jhansi, Ghaziabad and Aligarh, the bulletin said.

One death each has been reported from Gautambudh Nagar, Prayagraj, Etah, Mainpuri, Bijnore, Kanpur Dehat, Amroha, Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahr, Lucknow, Varanasi and Shrawasti, it said.

Earlier, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said Uttar Pradesh ranks second in the list of states conducting most sample tests in the whole country.

On Thursday, 1,16,030 samples were tested in private and government labs. There are 1,885 people in isolation ward, while 9,575 people have been kept in quarantine centers.

He said at the national level, the average people recovering from corona is 29.35 per cent while in Uttar Pradesh it is 40.09 percent.

Prasad said 60,147 teams were engaged in surveillance of corona-infected cases the state. These teams reached 50,43,903 houses and screened 2,52,14,344 people.

