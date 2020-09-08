Pilibhit, September 8: A wide range of products, ranging from mosquito repellents to biofertilizers and artefacts, using cow dung as a base will be produced in cow shelter homes in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district. The move is designed to provide employment to the youth and also utilise cow dung available at cow shelter homes.

District Magistrate, Pulkit Khare said, "Officials have been directed to identify unemployed rural youth with a creative vision and constitute their self-help groups (SHGs). They will be given training on manufacturing techniques for the purpose. The administration will coordinate with institutions having expertise in the sphere concerned." UP: Yogi Adityanath Govt Revokes Sunday Restrictions in State Amid COVID-19.

He said that financial assistance will be provided to the SHGs under various government schemes in the form of soft loans and grants. With a network of marketing support, these youths will be able to attain self-reliance, he said. "We intend to make Pilibhit a model destination of cow dung-based bio-products and research as the application of cow dung micro-organism for management of environmental pollutants has immense scope," he explained.

The district administration plans to focus on manufacturing bio-fuel, bio-fertilizers, bio-pesticides, vermicompost for the agricultural sector and flower pots, oil lamps and various handcrafted artefacts for the urban market.

Products like incense sticks, mosquito repellent and cow urine-based medicines will be launched under the project.

Akhilesh Kumar Garg, Chief Veterinary Officer, said that the district has 30 cow shelter homes with 2,000 cows. They produce around 350 to 400 quintals of dung and 15,000 litres of urine a day," he said. The district administration has also ordered officials of the agriculture department to ensure the cultivation of perennial grass-like napier on the land owned by cow shelters for the supply of green fodder for cattle.

