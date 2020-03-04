UP: Man Arrested for Killing Woman Ragpicker in Modinagar

Ghaziabad, Mar 3 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman ragpicker was allegedly stabbed to death by her neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Modinagar, police said on Tuesday.

The woman's body was found near a forest in Kadrabad village of Modinagar on Tuesday morning, Superintendent of Police (rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.

The woman identified as Reena was living with her husband, Gautam, in the shanties of Jagat Puri colony, police said, adding that he approached the Modinagar Police after his wife did not return home on Monday.

However, Gautam along with some of his neighbours on Tuesday caught a ragpicker named Suraj who lived in their locality and handed him over to police blaming him for Reena's disappearance, Jadaun said.

During interrogation Suraj told police that he killed Reena as he wanted the jewellery she was wearing. He also claimed that they were in a relationship, police said. PTI CORR

