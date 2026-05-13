US Air Force Training Jet Crashes in Alabama, Pilots Eject Safely

COLUMBUS, Miss. (AP) — A U.S. Air Force training jet crashed Tuesday in west Alabama with both pilots ejecting safely, military officials said.

Military officials said a T-38 Talon II aircraft from Columbus Air Force Base in Mississippi was involved in a mishap at noon on Tuesday.

“The cause of the mishap is currently unknown and will be investigated by a Safety Investigation Board,” according to a news release from base officials.

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The public affairs office at the Columbus Air Force Base said it could not provide information about the condition of the pilots other than to say they safely ejected.

The base is home to the 14th Flying Training Wing, which trains pilots on a variety of aircraft. The T-38 Talon is a supersonic jet trainer.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 13, 2026 01:35 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).