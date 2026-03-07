Tehran, March 7: Airstrikes hit the Iranian capital in the early hours of Saturday, as reported by state media, marking a sharp escalation in the ongoing regional conflict. According to CNN, a video circulating on social media and geolocated by the network showed Tehran's Mehrabad Airport on fire following the strikes. The footage captured large plumes of smoke and flames rising from the facility, which serves as one of the capital's primary aviation hubs.

Iran's state broadcaster further noted that explosions were heard and smoke was seen in the eastern and western parts of Tehran. The reports came shortly after the Israeli military announced it was carrying out a new wave of attacks on Tehran, specifically targeting regime infrastructure. CNN teams on the ground in the region have been monitoring the rapidly developing situation. Meanwhile, Iran launched retaliatory strikes at Tel Aviv, as reported by Fars News. A CNN team in Tel Aviv witnessed explosions in the sky as Israeli air defences intercepted the incoming fire. US-Israel vs Iran War: 1,332 Iranian Civilians Killed, Over 180 Children Among Dead, Says UN Envoy.

The exchange of strikes follows a week of intense military operations that have significantly heightened risks for civilians and infrastructure across the Middle East. Simultaneously, Saudi Arabian air defences successfully neutralised a fresh wave of aerial assaults targeting the strategic Shaybah oil field early Saturday, according to reports from Arab News citing the Ministry of Defence.

In a series of updates on X, ministry spokesperson Major General Turki Al-Maliki confirmed that 16 drones, launched in four separate waves, were intercepted and destroyed over the Empty Quarter. These unmanned aircraft were reportedly tracking toward the vital energy facility before being downed. In additional statements, Al-Maliki confirmed the "interception and destruction" of a ballistic missile and a cruise missile aimed at Prince Sultan Air Base in Al-Kharj. Arab News noted that another drone was downed east of Riyadh, marking the third consecutive day of attempted strikes on Al-Kharj, a major industrial hub located 80 kilometres from the capital.

The attempt on the Shaybah field is the first since February 28, following the onset of a massive US-Israeli air campaign against Iran. The escalation has prompted a series of retaliatory strikes from Tehran against various Gulf targets, including critical industrial and oil infrastructure. Situated deep within the Rub' al-Khali, or the Empty Quarter, Shaybah is considered one of the Kingdom's "super-giant" fields. It serves as a lynchpin for Saudi Arabia's gas strategy, utilising a high-tech recovery plant to supply natural gas liquids (NGLs) to the petrochemical industry. US-Israel vs Iran War: IRGC Fires New-Generation Missiles at Israeli Targets, US Bases in ‘Operation True Promise 4’.

Airstrikes Ignite Fire at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport

JUST IN: 🇮🇷 Iran's Mehrabad International Airport hit by massive US-Israeli airstrikes. pic.twitter.com/leCi9HLG2P — BRICS News (@BRICSinfo) March 6, 2026

The bombing of Mehrabad Airport (the oldest airport in Iran for domestic flights) and the bombing of the Ekbatan residential towers by #America and #Israel; currently Tehran pic.twitter.com/4caRfj1cnD — IRIB (Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting) (@iribnews_irib) March 6, 2026

The surge in regional aggression has seen a dramatic rise in aerial threats. Arab News highlighted that within the last 24 hours, the UAE successfully intercepted over 125 drones and six ballistic missiles. On Friday alone, Saudi defences thwarted five missiles headed for Prince Sultan Air Base and multiple drones across Riyadh and Al-Kharj. These persistent attacks come despite heavy condemnation from international bodies, including the Arab League and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation. During an extraordinary ministerial meeting in Riyadh on March 1, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) affirmed the collective right of member states to defend their territories against "treacherous Iranian aggression."

Following a Cabinet session led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on March 3, Saudi Arabia officially declared it reserves the "full right" to respond. Arab News reported that the Cabinet emphasised the Kingdom will implement all necessary measures to safeguard its territory, citizens, and residents from ongoing hostilities.

