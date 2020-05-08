US, Japan Reaffirm Ties in Fight Against Coronavirus

World. (File Image)

Washington, May 8 (PTI) US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have reaffirmed their continued cooperation in tackling the coronavirus outbreak and restoring the global economy.

"The two leaders discussed their respective nations' responses to the coronavirus pandemic. President Trump highlighted the great progress being made by American researchers to develop a vaccine," the White House said in a statement.

During the phone call, the heads of state discussed spread of the infection, development of medicines, vaccines, and measure to reopen the economies.

"Both leaders reaffirmed the strong ties between the United States and Japan and agreed on the need for continued cooperation and transparency between the two countries to defeat the coronavirus and restore the strength of the global economy," the White House said.

The novel coronavirus has claimed over 75,000 lives in the US and over 500 in Japan. While the far east nation is still under lockdown, some American states have begun lifting complete emergency.

