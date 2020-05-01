Varsity Professor in AP Designs 'Face Shield' That Will Help Cover Vital Parts of the Face

Amaravati (AP), May 1 (PTI): An assistant professor at the SRM University, Amaravati, has designed a Face Shield, using 3D printing technology, that will cover all the vital parts of the face and offers complete protection from coronavirus.

"While manufacturing the Face Shield, 3D printing technology is used for designing a headband, upon which a 100 micron thick transparent plastic sheet is attached to ensure superior protection against the virus. It prevents air, dust, and liquids that are contaminated to come in contact with people. Also, there are no probable side effects on using the mask," Panchagnula Jayaprakash, the designer, said.

Unlike the other face masks in regular use by all, including doctors, policemen and journalists, the Face Shield has no limitations and ensures full protection of the eyes, mouth and nose, which eliminates the risk of infection.

A release from SRM University on Friday said the Face Shield could be an effective alternative to the N95 mask that was found to cause facial irritation.

SRM University pro-chancellor Narayana Rao wrote to AP Deputy Chief Minister (Health) A K K Srinivas and Education Minister A Suresh explaining the features of the Face Shield, which could be a low-cost alternative.

"The Face Shield could be marketed for public use if the government approves it," the release added.PTI DBV

