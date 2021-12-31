As Arjun Kapoor is currently battling COVID-19, his close friend Varun Dhawan sent out recovery wishes to the 'Two States' actor. On Thursday, Arjun took to Instagram and uploaded a special video featuring his moments from 2021. Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, Rhea Kapoor and Husband Karan Boolani Test Positive for COVID-19 – Reports.

Alongside the clip, he expressed his gratitude, writing, "Thank you 2021.Coming thru 2022 #WorkInProgress." Reacting to Arjun's post, Varun dropped a 'get well soon' wish in the comment box. Arjun Kapoor Tests Positive for COVID-19.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

"Get well soon Ak," Varun commented. Fans have also prayed for Arjun's speedy recovery. "Proud of you. Get well soon Arjun," a social media user wrote. Arjun along with his sister Anshula Kapoor, cousin Rhea Kapoor, and brother-in-law Karan Boolani tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.Arjun had contracted COVID-19 in 2020 too.

