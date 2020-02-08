Vesely Enters Final of Tata Open Maharashtra with Stunning Win Against Berankis

Pune, Feb 8 (PTI) Serving big, Jiri Vesely saved four match points before prevailing over second seed Ricardas Berankis to storm into the singles summit clash of the Tata Open Maharashtra, here on Saturday.

Left-handed Vesely eked out a sensational come-from-behind 6-7 (8), 7-6 (3), 7-6 (7) win against the Lithuanian in a match which turned out to be the longest in the history of this tournament.

The epic semifinal lasted three hour and two minutes at the Balewadi stadium.

In an intense fight, Vesely raised his game after losing the first set as he served big. He fired 28 aces to just three of his opponent, who failed to take his chances which he created with some splendid effort.

Vesely will face the winner from the second semi-final between Roberto Marcora and Egor Gerasimov. PTI

