Vivek Johri Becomes New DGP of Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Mar 5 (ANI): IPS officer Vivek Johri was on Thursday appointed as the state's Director General of Police (DGP). He replaced VK Singh. Johri, who was serving as the Director General of Border Security Force, has been appointed as the DGP on a temporary basis until further orders.As per information received, VK Singh has been given the post of Director in the Sports and youth welfare on a temporary basis. (ANI)

