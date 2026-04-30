Vodafone Idea AGR Dues Cut: DoT Finalises INR 64,046 Crore Liability, Slashes INR 23,649 Crore From Earlier INR 87,695 Crore

1 2 3 4 5 TruLY Score by LatestLY

New Delhi, April 30: Vodafone Idea has announced that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has finalised its Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues at Rs 64,046 crore as on December 31, 2025, reduced by Rs 23,649 crore, marking a substantial cut from the earlier frozen figure of Rs 87,695 crore. In a stock exchange filing on Thursday, the company stated, "Vodafone Idea has received confirmation from the Department of Telecommunications that its Adjusted Gross Revenue dues have been finalised at ₹64,046 crore as of 31 December 2025."

The development follows a review by a DoT-appointed committee, providing relief to the debt-laden telecom operator amid prolonged AGR disputes. As per the filing, Vodafone Idea must adhere to a structured repayment schedule, a minimum annual payment of Rs 100 crore over four years from FY 2031-32 to 2034-35, with the balance cleared in six equal annual instalments from FY 2035-36 to FY 2040-41. The Supreme Court had earlier permitted the government to reassess AGR calculations based on the company's grievances, paving the way for this resolution. Vodafone Idea Expands 5G Services in West Bengal: Vi 5G Service Now Live in Siliguri; Check Introductory Offer Plan.

The revised amount represents a significant reduction from the earlier estimate, providing some relief to the telecom giant. Vodafone Idea is required to pay the finalised dues in a structured manner. The Supreme Court had previously allowed the government to consider Vodafone Idea's grievances regarding AGR calculations, leading to this reassessment. Earlier in December 2025, the Union Cabinet approved the rescheduling of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues amounting to Rs 87,695 crore payable by Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), citing public interest, the need to avoid excessive concentration in the telecom sector, and the interest of nearly 20 crore consumers, according to official sources.

The decision followed the Supreme Court's observations that reconsideration of AGR-related issues fell within the policy domain of the Union Government when guided by the larger public interest. As per the Cabinet decision, AGR dues of Vodafone Idea froze as of December 31, 2025, amounting to Rs 87,695 crore, to be rescheduled for payment over the period from FY 2031-32 to FY 2040-41. The move was aimed at ensuring the financial stability of the telecom sector, which is considered critical national infrastructure. Vodafone Idea Partners With AST SpaceMobile To Bring Direct-to-Device Satellite Broadband Connectivity to India.

Sources said the Cabinet took note of the highly concentrated nature of the telecom sector and underlined that the continued presence of multiple private players is essential to maintain competition, protect consumer choice, and prevent adverse outcomes such as higher tariffs and reduced service quality. The survival of Vodafone Idea as a viable operator was therefore seen as necessary in the broader interest of the sector. The Cabinet also considered the interest of around 20 crore Vodafone Idea subscribers, with the decision intended to ensure uninterrupted telecom services across the country. The move is expected to safeguard service continuity while enabling an orderly recovery of government dues.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)