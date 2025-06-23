Vodafone Idea (Vi) has partnered with AST SpaceMobile to bring direct-to-device satellite broadband connectivity to India. AST SpaceMobile recently completed the first voice and video call from space using a standard mobile phone. Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vi said, “Vi has always been committed to leveraging technology to connect every Indian and we see satellite communication as a complement to terrestrial connectivity. As satellite-based mobile access becomes a reality in India, we are looking forward to ushering in a new era of seamless and resilient connectivity.” The partnership will combine Vi’s national network coverage with AST SpaceMobile’s satellite technology to bring direct-to-device satellite broadband connectivity for smartphones in India without the need of any software or device support or updates. BSNL 5G: Government-Owned Telecom Provider ‘Soft Launches’ BSNL Q 5G Services in Select Cities As ‘First 5G FWA Without SIM’.

Vodafone Idea Partners With AST SpaceMobile

We're excited to share that we have partnered with AST SpaceMobile to bring direct-to-device #satellite #broadband connectivity to India, supporting Digital India’s vision of universal #mobile access. This partnership will bring together Vi’s robust national network with AST… — Vi_News (@ViNewsOfficial) June 18, 2025

