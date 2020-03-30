Volunteers of 'Animal Welfare People' Feed Dogs in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Volunteers of 'Animal Welfare People' on Sunday fed dogs in Dibrugarh amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown."We are feeding dogs as all the eateries are closed now due to lockdown and dogs depend on them for food. We feed other animals too. Earlier also, we used to feed dogs on Sunday. We are giving food to poor people as well," he told ANI.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown from March 25 in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. (ANI)

