We Are in Safe Zone if 46 Tablighi Jamaat Cases Turn Negative: Goa CM

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 2 (ANI): Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said that the state is in a safe zone in light of the surging COVID-19 cases in the county, provided the report of Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation attendees turns out to be negative."We are in safe zone provided the 46 cases that had come from Nizamuddin are negative," Chief Minister Sawant told ANI.The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after many positive cases from across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.On Wednesday, Sawant had said: "The Tablighi Jamaat has damaged the country, according to the media reports which I have seen. They have put the country in trouble by the manner in which they allowed COVID-19 to spread."As many as 400 coronavirus patients have been found whose epidemiological linkage can be traced to the Tablighi Jamaat cluster at Nizamuddin, the Centre said on Thursday.The total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday rose to 2,069 in India including 1,860 active cases, 155 cured, discharged or migrated patients and 53 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

