Wearing of Face Masks is Mandatory from May 1: Srinagar DM

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 29 (ANI): Wearing of face masks is mandatory from May 1 in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, said Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Srinagar District Magistrate on Wednesday."It shall be mandatory to wear face mask/face covering at all public places from May 1," read an official statement issued by the District Magistrate.The statement further read, "Assistant Commissioner Development, Srinagar (RRD being Nodal Department) shall make available for public use 15 lakh masks produced, as per Government Order, through Roral Development Department, Social Welfare Department, SHGs and other groups, after approval from the competent authority, for public distribution with a pack of 5 masks to be provided per family across Srinagar District. House to house distribution shall be made through RDD, ICDS, BLOs or other officers under the supervision of Additional District Magistrates in respective Zonal clusters."Choudhary also said that the directions will remain in force for a period of 2 months unless modified or withdrawn earlier."Any violation of this order shall attract penal action under section 51 of The Disaster Management and under Section 188 IPC, including fine," he added.As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir stands to 565, of which 176 have recovered/discharged and 1 death has been reported. (ANI)

