Will Aim to Come Back Stronger: Poonam Yadav After Women's T20 WC Final Loss

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): After coming up short in the finals of the Women's T20 World Cup, India spinner Poonam Yadav on Monday said that the side will aim to come back stronger.India lost the finals against Australia by 85 runs. In the match, the Women in Blue were bundled out for just 99 in their chase of 185."Congratulations to the @AusWomenCricket on winning the @T20WorldCup! It was an extremely good tournament for us @BCCIWomen and we will definitely aim to come back stronger," Poonam tweeted.In the tournament, Poonam managed to take ten wickets, including a four-wicket haul against hosts Australia in the opening match of the tournament.In the finals, Australia displayed an all-round performance to defeat India by 85 runs to win its fifth title at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).After opting to bat first in the decider, Beth Mooney and Alyssa Healy played knocks of 78 and 75 runs respectively to take Australia's score to 184/4 in the allotted twenty overs.During India's chase, Megan Schutt and Jess Jonassen picked four and three wickets respectively to bundle out India for 99 runs. (ANI)

