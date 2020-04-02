With Nine Fresh Cases, Total Number of COVID-19 Positive Cases Rises to 129 in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 2 (PTI) Nine more coronavirus positive cases were reported in Rajasthan on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 129, a health official said.

Seven of the nine cases are from Ramganj in Jaipur and one each is from Jodhpur and Jhunjhunu, according to additional chief secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh.

"All the seven positive patients are close contacts of the person who was the first person to test positive in Ramganj in Jaipur. He has transmitted the disease to 17 of his close contacts till now," he said.

The official appealed to people to maintain social distancing saying it is the key to winning the battle against coronavirus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)