Woman Accuses BJP MLA, 6 Others of Raping Her in Bhadohi

Bhadohi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): A woman on Monday accused BJP MLA Ravindranath Tripathi and six others of raping her."The woman, whose husband died in 2007, met MLA Ravindranath Tripathi's nephew in 2014. She said that she was physically exploited by him for many years on the pretext of marriage," said Ram Badan Singh, Superintendent of Police, Bhadohi."The woman further said that the MLA's nephew got her lodged in a Bhadohi hotel for about a month during the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections where she was raped by the MLA and his family," said Singh.The case has been handed over to Additional Superintendent of Police.Further, an investigation is underway (ANI)

