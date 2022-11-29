Dubai, Nov 29: Thailand batter Natthakan Chantham and Netherlands' Babette de Leede gained big in the latest ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings released on Tuesday after doing well in their recent four-match series. Thailand completed an emphatic 4-0 series sweep over the Netherlands last week and their experienced opener Natthakan Chantham made one of the biggest moves on the latest rankings update for batters.Australia Playing XI for 1st Test vs West Indies: Pacer Josh Hazlewood Returns for Hosts

Chantham scored a brilliant century and two half-centuries during the series and her 267 runs at an average of 66.75 saw the 26-year-old finish as the leading run scorer for the two sides.

The efforts saw the talented right-hander rise 40 places to 49th overall on the latest ODI rankings for batters, while Dutch counterpart Babette de Leede also made giant strides. De Leede hit a team-high 159 runs at an average just less than 40 during the four games and was duly rewarded with a 41-place rise to equal 47th on the batter rankings.

There was also some movement on the latest list for ODI bowlers following the completion of that series in Chiangmai, with young Netherlands pacer Iris Zwilling and Thailand spinner Suleeporn Laomi the biggest movers.

The duo finished the series as joint leading wicket-takers with 10 scalps apiece and both players moved up the latest list for bowlers as a result.

Twenty-one-year-old Zwilling rises 27 places to 58th overall, while Laomi moves from outside the top 100 to 68th following her eye-catching efforts.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 29, 2022 06:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).