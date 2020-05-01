Work-from-home Job Offers for Women Rise Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Mumbai, May 1 (PTI) Amid the lockdown to curb COVID-19 pandemic, more and more companies are offering work-from-home jobs for women, says a report.

As per the report by online career platform JobsForHer, work-for-home jobs posted on its platform saw 30 per cent rise in March 2020 as compared to the same month last year.

“This is a time when working from home is the new normal. The number of women looking to start or restart their careers has also risen dramatically in recent times,” said JobsForHer Founder and CEO Neha Bagaria.

The rise has been particularly noted in metro cities including Delh- NCR, Bengaluru , Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Pune, it added.

With work-from-home becoming the norm for a majority of the workforce, several companies are posting remote working jobs, offering opportunities for women who are looking to begin their career or make a comeback, it said.

The platform saw that certain job roles such as journalist, editor, content writing, tele calling, customer services, QA testing were the ones that women professionals majorly applied for.

JobsForHer also observed that education, IT, recruitment, Internet or e-commerce and advertising and PR are some of the most popular industries for women while searching for jobs.

Amazon, SQUADRUN, Ufaber EduTech, Multibhashi and OneHourLearning are some of the companies in which women were applying for work-from-home jobs, it added.

Overall, there was 50 per cent increase in the number of applications from job seekers in March this year compared to the year-ago month.

“Women today are highly motivated and despite the world almost coming to a halt, they are still pursuing opportunities. The work-from-home comes as a blessing for those women who have prior familial commitments,” Bagaria added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)