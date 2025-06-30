Philadelphia, Jun 29 (AP) One person died and two others were injured after an explosion damaged several homes on Philadelphia's north side early Sunday, according to authorities.

Firefighters responded to a report of an explosion just before 5 am, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

Also Read | 'Misrepresented': Indian Mission in Indonesia Clarifies Defence Attache's Remarks on 'Loss of Rafale Aircrafts' During Operation Sindoor.

Daniel McCarty, the department's executive officer, said there was extensive damage to about five homes, including collapsed structures. One person died and two others who were rescued were hospitalised. McCarty said one was reported stable while the other was in critical condition.

Crews were expected to continue search and rescue operations.

Also Read | Earthquake in Nepal: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale Hits South Asian Country.

“The biggest thing is the stability of the surrounding houses, making sure that this hazard doesn't spread,” McCarty said. “This will be an extensive, all-day operation for the Philadelphia Fire Department."

Authorities had not determined the cause of the explosion. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)