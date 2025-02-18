Peshawar, Feb 17 (PTI) At least one person was killed and 15 others injured when an aid convoy heading to the violence-hit Kurram district in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province came under attack by unknown gunmen on Monday, police said.

The convoy, carrying essential supplies from Thall to Kurram, was ambushed near Lower Kurram's Ochit area, leading to the death of a truck driver and injuries to 15 others, including four truck drivers and a policeman.

The attack occurred at multiple locations along the route, including Bagan, Ochit, Mandori, Dad Kamar, and Char Khel, prompting officials to turn the convoy of 64 vehicles back to Hangu as a precautionary measure, police said.

The attack is the latest in a series of violent incidents in Kurram, a region that has long been a flashpoint for sectarian and tribal conflicts, further exacerbated by cross-border tensions with Afghanistan and a deteriorating security situation.

Reacting to the incident, Muhammad Ali Saif, Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) chief minister on Information, condemned the attack and emphasised the provincial government's determination to restore peace.

“KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has directed authorities to take strict action against the miscreants responsible for disturbing the peace,” he said, adding that the provincial cabinet reviewed the overall security situation in Kurram during a recent meeting.

Saif reiterated that efforts were underway to prevent further violence, particularly through the implementation of a ceasefire agreement reached between the warring Sunni and Shia tribes.

The peace accord was signed between Alizai and Bagan tribes on January 4 after sectarian clashes resulted in the killing of 133 people in the district between November 21 and December 2.

Under the agreement, residents pledged to surrender their weapons to the government in different phases within 15 days, while the dismantling of local bunkers is set to be completed by the end of February.

“Through a grand jirga (tribal council), agreements have been reached between conflicting parties, and efforts to rebuild trust are ongoing,” Saif added, noting that the removal of illegal bunkers was a key part of the peace strategy.

Kurram has been a hotbed of violence for decades, with deep-seated tribal and sectarian conflicts often resulting in bloodshed and prolonged blockades. The latest wave of violence erupted in November 2023, when two police-escorted convoys were ambushed, killing at least 40 people. Since then, over 150 people have lost their lives in recurring clashes.

Prolonged road closures and movement restrictions left Kurram residents cut off from essential supplies, leading to a severe humanitarian crisis marked by food and medicine shortages. Reports suggest that these conditions even led to additional deaths due to a lack of medical assistance.

To mitigate the crisis, the government launched a series of aid convoys carrying food, medicine, and other essentials. However, these convoys have frequently come under targeted attacks.

In a particularly deadly ambush last month, a convoy of 35 vehicles carrying food and medicine was attacked, killing eight people, including security personnel, truck drivers, and civilians. In response, security forces killed six assailants in retaliatory action.

To reinforce security and ensure safe passage for aid convoys, the KP government has announced a series of initiatives. A provincial cabinet meeting, chaired by KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, on Monday decided to set up 120 security posts along the Kurram road, equipped with Rs 764 million worth of security resources.

The recruitment of 407 security personnel has been approved to man these posts.

Nine aid convoys comprising 718 vehicles have been sent so far, ensuring the availability of essential supplies. A helicopter service has been launched, conducting 153 flights and transporting over 4,000 people to and from Kurram. At least 19,000 kg of medicine have been delivered to the region to combat the healthcare crisis.

Additionally, the demolition of illegal bunkers continues as part of the peace agreement's implementation. As of now, 151 bunkers have been dismantled, with a March deadline set for completing the process.

The KP government has also allocated Rs480 million for the reconstruction of Bagan Bazaar, which was damaged during the violence.

Meanwhile, KP Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah has assured that the government is committed to fully implementing the Kurram peace accord. He warned that individuals involved in disrupting peace-along with their supporters-will be brought to justice.

Underlining that peace in Kurram is in the interest of all communities, he said a comprehensive plan is being worked on to establish lasting peace in the region.

