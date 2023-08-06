Kabul [Afghanistan], August 6 (ANI): At least one person was killed and 19 others sustained injuries when a passenger bus overturned on the Kabul-Kandahar highway on Sunday, Khaama Press reported citing officials.

The accident occurred around 6 am in the Shahr-e-Safa district of Zabul, the southern province of Afghanistan.

The Provincial Police Spokesperson Zabihullah Jawhar said that the bus driver lost his life in the accident and others who were injured included women and children, reported Khaama Press.

However, the injured people were taken to the Mirwais Hospital in Kandahar province.

Reportedly, the surge in road accidents is directly connected to reckless driving, poorly maintained vehicles, not paying attention to traffic rules and dilapidated roads in the countries, according to Khaama Press.

Last week, at least three people died and five others were injured in an accident in the Northern Province of Samangan, Afghanistan.

The incident occurred after the vehicle turned turtle on the Samangan-Baghlan highway.

A similar incident occurred last week in the Badghis province where three people died, including the truck driver, reported Khaama Press.

According to the official statement, a fast-driven truck turned turtle in the Band-e-Sabzak area outside the provincial capital Qala-e-Naw. (ANI)

