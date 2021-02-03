Kabul [Afghanistan], February 3 (ANI): At least ten members of the security forces were killed and 11 others sustained injuries in separate attacks in Sar-e-Pul and Uruzgan provinces, TOLO News reported citing local officials.

The first incident took place in the Gosfandi district in Sar-e-Pul province on Tuesday night, said Asadullah Khuram, a member of the provincial council when the Taliban attacked a security outpost.

"Six Taliban were also killed in the clash," he said.

However, the local officials and Taliban have not yet commented over the attacks. (ANI)

