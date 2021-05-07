As many as 100 oxygen concentrators arrived from Poland here in New Delhi.

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): A total of 100 oxygen concentrators arrived from Poland here in the national capital on Friday morning as a part of humanitarian assistance to India in its fight against rising COVID-19 cases.

"International collaboration continues. Consignment of 100 oxygen concentrators arrives from Poland. Thank our EU partner, Poland for this support," tweeted Arindam Bagchi, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

On Wednesday, India reported 4,12,262 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.

India is currently dealing with a devastating second COVID-19 wave that has swept through the nation, straining the country's health infrastructure and overburdening frontline medical workers.

Earlier in the day, a shipment containing 449 ventilators, 100 oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies from the Netherlands arrived in India.

Asserting that India values this support from the Netherlands, the MEA spokesperson informed that remaining medical equipment would be shipped over the coming days.

"Further strengthening our multifaceted cooperation. First of the shipment of 449 ventilators, 100 oxygen concentrators and other medical supplies from the Netherlands arrives. Over the coming days, remaining medical equipment would be shipped. Value this support from our friend Netherlands," Bagchi tweeted.

Several countries around the globe including UK, Russia, and the US have extended support as India continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs caused by the rising COVID-19 infections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)