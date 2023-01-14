Kunming City [China], January 14 (ANI): The secretary of the International Boundaries of Bhutan, Dasho Letho Tobdhen Tangbi, led a Bhutanese delegation to the 11th Expert Group Meeting (EGM) organised in Kunming city, China from January 10 to 13 to address boundary issues between the two countries, stated a press release by the Bhutanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade.

The Chinses delegation was led by the Director-General of the Department of Boundary and Ocean Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hong Liang. The two nations discussed the implementation of a Memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the Three-Step Roadmap for expediting the Bhutan-China boundary negotiations.

The release by the Bhutanese ministry added that in order to show goodwill and friendship, the Chinese government had donated a batch of supplies to Bhutan, which was appreciated by the Bhutanese government.

During the meeting, both sides also agreed to the implementation of all the steps mentioned in the MOU. Further, both delegations also agreed to organise the meeting more frequently and communicate through all diplomatic channels the staging of the 25th round of Bhutan-China Boundary talks soon, on mutually-agreed dates, the release stated further.

According to an earlier report by Epardafas.com, China and Bhutan used to share a good relationship but since Beijing invaded Tibet in 1949, the relationship strained.

Chinese leader Mao Zedong's claim over Bhutan as their territory made the situation worst, the report said, adding that China's new maps of 1954 and 1958 and the illegal occupation of 300 square miles of Bhutanese territory further aggravated the apprehensions about Chinese designs on Bhutan.

During that period, India helped Bhutan by deploying its Military Training Team (IMTRAT) to train the Bhutanese security forces in 1961 and it has since been providing security to the country, the report stated, adding the Doklam standoff between Indian and Chinese forces in 2017 made the security matter even more important and calls for better coordination and partnership between Indian and Bhutanese forces to secure the strategic areas. (ANI)

