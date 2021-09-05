Beijing [China], September 5 (ANI/Xinhua): A total of 12 people were killed after a pickup truck carrying 14 fell off a cliff Sunday in Taihu County of east China's Anhui Province, according to the local government.

The accident happened around 2:30 pm. Eleven people were killed on-site, while another died later due to a serious wound. Two people are hospitalized and in stable conditions at the moment.

Also Read | Guinean Army Colonel Says President Alpha Conde’s Government Dissolved, Borders Shut.

Investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)