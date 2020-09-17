New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that as many as 14.6 lakh Indians who were stranded due to COVID-19 restrictions have been repatriated so far under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Addressing a weekly briefing on Thursday, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said that the Ministry is expecting another 1,20,000 people to be repatriated.

Also Read | Chinese Whistleblower Li-Meng Yan’s Twitter Account Suspended Days After Her Claim That Coronavirus Was Made in Wuhan Lab.

"As on September 16, 14.6 lakh Indians have been repatriated through different modes from 21 countries reaching 22 airports across India and repatriating an estimated 82,000 people," said Srivastava.

He further said, "This phase will continue till end of this month. We expect another 1,20,000 people to be repatriated."

Also Read | Chinese Yuan Wang-Class Research Vessel, Which Entered Indian Ocean Region From Strait of Malacca in August and Was Constantly Tracked by Indian Navy, Returns to China.

The Vande Bharat Mission started in early May to evacuate Indians stranded abroad due to coronavirus-induced travel restrictions.

The mission is in its sixth phase which will continue till October 24. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)