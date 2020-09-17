Beijing, September 17: Amid the ongoing border tensions between India and China, a Chinese Yuan Wang-class research vessel had entered Indian Ocean Region from Strait of Malacca in August. According to a tweet by ANI, the vessel was constantly tracked by Indian Navy warships deployed in the region. Reports inform that the vessel returned to China few days ago after being under constant watch of Indian Navy vessels.

This comes amid the escalating tensions between the two nations- India and China. On Thursday, while speaking about the standoff between the Indian troops and Chinese army along the Line of Actual Control(LAC) in Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said no force in world can stop Indian forces from patrolling on Ladakh border. Singh further added that China does not recognise the traditional customary alignment of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and the border issue between the two countries remains unresolved.

On Tuesday, Singh spoke about the border tensions in Ladakh in Lok Sabha and said Beijing has been very clearly conveyed that any attempt to 'unilaterally' change the status quo along the LAC is not at all acceptable. He added that India's armed forces are ready to deal with "all contingencies" in the high-altitude region. Referring to the Galwan Valley clashes of June 15, the Singh said Indian soldiers 'inflicted costs including casualties on the Chinese side.'