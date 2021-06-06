Colombo [Sri Lanka], June 6 (ANI): At least 14 people have been killed and 2,45,000 have been affected due to heavy rains in Sri Lanka, according to authorities.

Out of the 14 killed, five deaths have been reported from Kegalle, located 88 kilometres away from capital Colombo, while three deaths have been reported from the Ratnapura District, Xinhua reported.

Two people have been reported missing while two more have been injured.

According to DMC statistics, 15,658 people have been moved to safer locations, while over 800 houses have been damaged.

The Sri Lankan Meteorology Department, in its latest weather report, said that heavy falls of 150 mm could be expected in the coming days and the public were urged to be cautious especially from heavy lightning.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lanka Navy said that following rising concerns, there was no threat of furnace oil from tanks at the Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery being mixed into the Kelani River in the outskirts of Colombo.

Tanks containing furnace oil at the oil refinery had overflown with rainwater following the heavy downpour on Saturday.

Due to the adverse weather, the Health Ministry said the vaccination program on COVID-19 had also suffered a setback.

Deputy Director-General of Health Services Hemantha Herath told local media that while the vaccination rollout in the districts had not been suspended, officials however could not perform their 100 per cent due to heavy rains. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)