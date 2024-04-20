Balochistan [Pakistan], April 20 (ANI): Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar on Friday administered the oath to a 14-member, three-party cabinet in Balochistan, including a female minister, Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, who had also served as the Balochistan Assembly speaker, reported Dawn.

The cabinet was sworn in about two months after the elected representatives to the provincial assembly took oath as members and more than one-and-a-half months after the province's chief minister was elected.

Those who took the oath include Mir Sadiq Ali Umrani, Mir Ali Madad Jattak, Mir Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Sardar Faisal Khan Jamali, Sardar Sarfraz Khan Domki, and Bakhat Muhammad Kakar of the PPP, while from the PML-N, Noor Muhammad Dummar, Mir Shoaib Nusherwani, Ms Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani, Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Mir Saleem Ahmed Khosa, and Mir Asim Kurd alias Gallo, as per Dawn,

The BAP (Balochistan People's Party) has chosen Mir Tariq Hussain Magsi and Mir Ziaullah Langove for its representation in the provincial cabinets.

According to Dawn, Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti took the oath of office on March 2, but it took him a while to form a cabinet and start running provincial affairs smoothly.

Balochistan Chief Minister Bugti, elected MPAs, Balochistan IG Police Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, and senior officials were presented at the oath-taking ceremony.

According to a notification, CM Bugti appointed four advisers, which include Rubaba Buledi, Nasimur Rehman Khan of PML-N, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri, and Sardar Ghulam Rasool Umrani of PPP.

As per the announcement, the portfolios of 14 ministers and advisers will be disclosed in the next 24 hours.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the newly appointed cabinet wasted no time in their first meeting, outlining plans to enact reforms aimed at fostering good governance.

CM Bugti, while presiding the meeting, said: "No positions in government departments will be sold, jobs will be awarded to youths based solely on merit, and injustice will not be tolerated."

"Good governance will define the incumbent government," the chief minister stated, highlighting it as a significant challenge. He mentioned that his government has proposed 60 recommendations for tangible reforms and improvements in governance in Balochistan. (ANI)

