Kabul [Afghanistan], June 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Fourteen Taliban terrorists were killed after the Afghan Air Force targeted a group's hideout in the country's northern province of Samangan on Monday night, the country's Defense Ministry confirmed Tuesday.

The strike which occurred in Qushmal village of Firoz Nakhchir suburban district also destroyed a Taliban hideout, five rocket-propelled grenade launchers, two heavy guns, and seven assault rifles, the ministry said in a statement.

The latest offensive came as the Taliban have been continuing heavy fighting against the government security forces since the start of the US-led forces pullout from Afghanistan on May 1.

The Taliban has claimed to capture more than 40 suburban districts over the past month.

The group has yet to make comments. (ANI/Xinhua)

