Makamba (Burundi), October 11 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 16 persons died and 55 others wounded in a car accident on Saturday evening in Makamba province of southern Burundi, a local official said on Sunday.

The accident happened at 7:45 p.m. local time when a truck transporting passengers from a wedding ceremony at Canda village broke a wooden bridge and fell down to a river, administrator of Mabanda David Ndikuriyo told Xinhua on phone.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: UK to Begin Trials to Test if Anti-TB BCG Vaccine Works Against Coronavirus.

The bridge could not support the weight of the truck loaded with passengers. Thirteen people died on the spot and a child was found drowned later, said Ndikuriyo, adding that another two victims died in hospital.

The injured were sent to three hospitals, he said.

Also Read | Lebanon Govt Orders Lockdown for 169 Towns, Villages Amid Sharp Increase in COVID-19 Cases.

The truck driver ran away after the accident, according to him. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)