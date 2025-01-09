Tel Aviv [Israel], January 9 (ANI/TPS): Facing attacks on seven fronts, Israel recorded 18,365 terror attacks in 2024, according to the National Public Diplomacy's annual summary report on terrorism released on Thursday.

Israel faced attacks from seven fronts, including Iran, Lebanon, Syria, Gaza, Iraq, Yemen, and internal threats. The 18,365 terr or attacks of 2024 resulted in 134 fatalities and 1,277 injuries.

The report consolidated data from the Israel Defense Forces, Israel Police, the Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the emergency services.

Rocket fire dominated the year's violence, with approximately 16,400 rockets crossing into Israel, killing 55 people. The vast majority of rocket attacks, 93% came from Lebanon.

Hostile drones also posed a significant threat, with 399 crossing into Israeli territory. These attacks caused 71 deaths, including 14 minors, and injuring another 892. Fires sparked by these attacks destroyed over 92,000 acres of protected lands and 42,000 acres of grazing areas.

Other forms of attacks included stone-throwing, Molotov cocktails, shootings, vehicle rammings, and stabbings. Stone throwing emerged as the most frequent tactic, with 1,248 incidents, peaking in April with 130 cases. Violent incidents also spiked in July with 191 attacks, while October witnessed the most severe casualties.

The report highlighted October as the most violent month, with over 6,900 rocket launches, 37 murders, and 394 injuries.

In contrast, November was the quietest month, with 109 attacks. (ANI/TPS)

